A very warm end to the work week; unsettled weather this weekend

(KSLA) - Happy Thursday ArkLaTex! There’s a lot to the forecast today and through next week including: heat, rain, fronts, and more. If you’re hoping for more rain for your yard or cooler temperatures for the Christmas season, they’re on the way!

Thursday: today our LATEST drought monitor came out and showed basically 90% of the ArkLaTex now covered in a moderate drought, with a severe drought now outlined along and north of the I-30 corridor and todays conditions wont help out too much. Highs today will be near our record highs for this day which is 80 degrees. Our forecasted highs are in the upper 70s when we should be in the low 60s. The rest of the day remains dry with warm temperatures this afternoon and early evening.

Overnight tonight, temperatures fall to the low and mid 50s.

Friday: Much of the same came be expected, but Friday morning another round of dense fog is likely across the region. During the day, expect mostly cloudy skies and not as much sunshine as we saw today. Highs will not be quite as warm as Thursday but still in the upper 70s and well above average.

This weekend is when things begin to change up. An upper level disturbance and cold front will move across the ArkLaTex brining periods of rain throughout the day on Saturday. On Sunday, the afternoon right now is looking particularly rain as heavy rain falls upon the I-30 corridor. Right now , it’s not looking like much rain will move South on Sunday. By Monday, we could see anywhere from .25″ to 2″ further north of rain.

Early next week: Monday right now should be mostly dry with a nice return of more sunshine! Highs after Sundays cold front will be back in the 60s near average! By Tuesday we’ll warm into the mid 60s with low end chances for rain during the day but more rain possible Tuesday night and into Wednesday!

Have a wonderful Thursday!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.