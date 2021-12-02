Tracking an unsettled weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we continue to track well above average temperatures as highs over the next couple of days will be in the mid and upper 70s. Even as we head into the weekend and deal with cloudy skies and scattered showers highs will still reach into the 70s. Not until Monday after a cold front moves through overnight Sunday are we expecting a significant drop in our temperatures as we head into the next week. As for the rain chances, scattered showers will impact the region Saturday afternoon followed by more rain Sunday afternoon and evening as the front moves through. By the middle of next week we could see more rain as another front potentially moves through the ArkLaTex Wednesday.

After near record warmth this week a couple of cold fronts will bring us closer to average next week. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are heading out the door this morning, much like Wednesday, you want to dress comfortably as we are expecting another warm day ahead for the region. Temperatures this morning are starting off in the 50s and will be moving up into the upper 70s this afternoon. While we are expecting some high cloud cover, overall more great weather will get served up to the ArkLaTex Thursday.

As we move to Friday and the weekend while some changes are on the horizon temperatures will continue to remain on the warm side for the region. Even as clouds increase Friday high temperatures in the afternoon will still get into the mid-70s. Your weekend forecast won’t bring major changes to the temperatures even though we do expect shower chances. First the scattered showers with an upper level low will move in during the afternoon hours Saturday. Then another round of rain this time associated with a cold front will start to push through the region during the afternoon and evening hours Sunday. As this front moves through the ArkLaTex we could see some thunderstorm activity as well.

Moving ahead to next week we are tracking cooler weather for the region behind the cold front. The first noticeable drop in temperatures comes on Monday as highs will generally be around the 60 degree mark. Tuesday is also looking increasingly likely that temperatures will not be able to return to the balmy 70s that we are experiencing this week. Just as our highs would try to rebound Wednesday we are tracking the increasing potential of another cold front for the region bringing more rain and cooler temperatures.

In the meantime, enjoy the toasty weather we have on tap for the region Thursday! Have a great day!

