Texarkana first responders use bounce house to get woman off bridge

Texarkana first responders use bounce house to get woman off bridge.
Texarkana first responders use bounce house to get woman off bridge.(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana police and firefighters from both sides of the city spent over three hours on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 1, talking to a woman who reportedly threatened to jump from the Hickory Street overpass.

When talking proved to be unsuccessful, emergency crews came up with another plan of action.

“It may not have been the best thing to have, but it was the best thing we could get in a quick amount of time,” said Chris Black with TTFD.

Crews used a bounce house in their rescue efforts. As the woman stood on the concrete barrier of the bridge, two fire department ladder trucks steered the woman over to the bounce house. At just the right time, Texarkana Texas Fire Captain Lucas Sheldon grabbed the lady.

“It was risky, I got close to her several times. She stepped right in front of the ladder and everything squared up, an I went for it,” Sheldon said.

The woman is now being held in the Miller County Jail on multiple charges, including second-degree battery for fighting Sheldon during the rescue.

“The wrestling match ensued until we got to the ground. The driver did an excellent job getting us down to the bouncy house quick,” he said.

No one was injured during the incident.

“We all came together and worked well together. The outcome was safe and good for all of us,” said Kelly Pilgreen with TAPD.

The woman was taken for a mental evaluation before being booked in the jail.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

