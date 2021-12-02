SPD releases list of applicants approved for Police Chief exam

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has released the list of applicants who were approved to test for the position of Police Chief.

The test will be held on Dec. 9. Five of the applicants are currently on SPD’s force, and one is a former member. A former member of the Bossier City Police Department is an applicant, while two others are serving in other departments in southwest Louisiana.

Jason Frazier, Shreveport Police Department

Marcus Hines, Shreveport Police Department

Michael Jones, Shreveport Police Department

Wayne Smith, Shreveport Police Department

Michael Tyler, Shreveport Police Department

Marcus Mitchell, Former Shreveport Police Department

Samuel Wyatt, Former Bossier Police Department

Dorian Brabham, Lafayette Police Department

Kenneth Wall, Sulphur Police Department

Marcus Mitchell is the former Chief Administrative Assistant for SPD. He was fired following an administrative investigation where it was determined that he violated department rules and regulations, and was fired in November 2021.

Wayne Smith is currently serving as substitute police chief, following the resignation of Ben Raymond. Smith has served over 40 years with SPD.

RELATED » INTERVIEW: Domonique Benn speaks with SPD’s Substitute Chief Wayne Smith

Marcus Hines in the past worked as a public information officer with SPD.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.