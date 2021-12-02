Getting Answers
SPD releases list of applicants approved for Police Chief exam

By Alex Onken
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has released the list of applicants who were approved to test for the position of Police Chief.

The test will be held on Dec. 9. Five of the applicants are currently on SPD’s force, and one is a former member. A former member of the Bossier City Police Department is an applicant, while two others are serving in other departments in southwest Louisiana.

  • Jason Frazier, Shreveport Police Department
  • Marcus Hines, Shreveport Police Department
  • Michael Jones, Shreveport Police Department
  • Wayne Smith, Shreveport Police Department
  • Michael Tyler, Shreveport Police Department
  • Marcus Mitchell, Former Shreveport Police Department
  • Samuel Wyatt, Former Bossier Police Department
  • Dorian Brabham, Lafayette Police Department
  • Kenneth Wall, Sulphur Police Department

Marcus Mitchell is the former Chief Administrative Assistant for SPD. He was fired following an administrative investigation where it was determined that he violated department rules and regulations, and was fired in November 2021.

Wayne Smith is currently serving as substitute police chief, following the resignation of Ben Raymond. Smith has served over 40 years with SPD.

RELATED » INTERVIEW: Domonique Benn speaks with SPD’s Substitute Chief Wayne Smith

Marcus Hines in the past worked as a public information officer with SPD.

