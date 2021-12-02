Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Robbers target mother with baby outside Los Angeles home

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Follow-home robbers targeted a mother with a baby in a stroller after she opened the gates to her home in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, police said.

Surveillance video recorded the scene as the woman returned home from a walk and a silver car with tinted windows came to a halt across the street Sunday evening.

Two masked men got out of the car and entered the driveway as the woman was approaching the steps of her home and demanded she hand over property, police said.

The woman complied and allowed one robber to take her diaper bags and a bottle cooler as the other watched.

The robbers ran back to the waiting vehicle and fled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man pictured above is wanted for reportedly exposing himself in public.
Shreveport police looking for man accused of exposing himself in public
A body was found floating in the water at First Old River in Miller County, Ark. on Tuesday,...
Body found floating in river in Miller Co.
Victim fatally shot on Linwood Avenue identified
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
Aaron Zigler, 46
Ark. man facing charges after woman dies from serious injuries

Latest News

Then-Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez sports an MLB logo tattoo and logos on his hat and jersey as he...
MLB headed to 1st work stoppage since ‘95 as deal expires
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding witnesses or others who may have information...
Video captures thieves rob woman in her own driveway with her baby in a stroller
On a 9-1 vote, Caddo commissioners adopted a budget Dec. 1, 2021, for Fiscal Year 2022 that...
Spending up about 11%-12% in 2022 under budget Caddo commissioners adopted
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The fate of the court’s...
Supreme Court justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe