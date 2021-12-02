Getting Answers
Ochsner respiratory therapist who got COVID in January discharged from hospital in Phoenix after successful double lung transplant

Byron Bolanos, a long-time respiratory therapist at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, has been...
Byron Bolanos, a long-time respiratory therapist at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, has been discharged from a facility in Phoenix, Ariz. after receiving a double lung transplant. He contracted COVID-19 in January and was hospitalized in February.(Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KSLA) - Byron Bolanos has had a challenging year, but the good news is he underwent a successful lung transplant in Phoenix after contracting COVID-19 back in January and has just been discharged from the hospital.

Bolanos has been a respiratory therapist at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for more than 20 years. He was flown to Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center for a double lung transplant over the summer. He was discharged Wednesday, Dec. 1 after spending nearly a year in medical facilities.

Ochsner officials say Bolanos was transferred to Norton Thoracic Institute at Dignity St. Joseph’s back in June to be evaluated for the transplant. Just days after he was first admitted to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport in February, he had to be intubated and placed on ECMO to take stress off his lungs. Doctors there decided his best chance for survival was a double lung transplant.

Bolanos’ coworkers gave him a “Warrior Walk” sendoff, lining the hallways cheering and clapping as he was transported to Phoenix.

Bolanos will stay near the transplant center for some time for follow-up visits and rehab.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

