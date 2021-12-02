Ochsner respiratory therapist who got COVID in January discharged from hospital in Phoenix after successful double lung transplant

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KSLA) - Byron Bolanos has had a challenging year, but the good news is he underwent a successful lung transplant in Phoenix after contracting COVID-19 back in January and has just been discharged from the hospital.

Bolanos has been a respiratory therapist at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for more than 20 years. He was flown to Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center for a double lung transplant over the summer. He was discharged Wednesday, Dec. 1 after spending nearly a year in medical facilities.

PREVIOUS STORY 22-year veteran therapist on long road to recovery following COVID-19 diagnosis, lung transplant A 22-year veteran respiratory therapist at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is on his long road to recovery following a difficult battle with COVID-19 and a lung transplant.

Ochsner officials say Bolanos was transferred to Norton Thoracic Institute at Dignity St. Joseph’s back in June to be evaluated for the transplant. Just days after he was first admitted to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport in February, he had to be intubated and placed on ECMO to take stress off his lungs. Doctors there decided his best chance for survival was a double lung transplant.

Bolanos’ coworkers gave him a “Warrior Walk” sendoff, lining the hallways cheering and clapping as he was transported to Phoenix.

Bolanos will stay near the transplant center for some time for follow-up visits and rehab.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.