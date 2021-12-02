Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Louisiana outlines highway construction priorities for northwest corner of the state

View a statewide interactive map and a preliminary list of Fiscal Year 2022-23 projects for LaDOTD District 4
The Interstate 49 Inner-City Connector project was a big talker during a public hearing...
The Interstate 49 Inner-City Connector project was a big talker during a public hearing Thursday, Dec. 2 in Bossier City focused on Louisiana's highway construction priorities for LaDOTD District 4 in Fiscal Year 2022-23. The district includes Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Red River and Webster parishes.
By Tayler Davis and Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The Interstate 49 Inner-City Connector project was a big talker during a public hearing Thursday, Dec. 2 in Bossier City.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Louisiana’s preliminary highway priority program projects for Fiscal Year 2022-23

The morning gathering in the Bossier Civic Center is part of the statewide road show highlighting Louisiana’s highway construction priorities for Fiscal Year 2022-23.

The hearings, one in each of the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development’s nine districts, are being hosted by the Louisiana Legislature’s Joint Transportation, Highways & Public Works Committee.

Thursday’s meeting in Bossier City focused on plans for LaDOTD District 4, which includes Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Red River and Webster parishes.

INTERACTIVE: Use this map to view projects in your area of the state:

Below is the preliminary list of highway priority program projects for LaDOTD District 4 in Fiscal Year 2022-23:

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man pictured above is wanted for reportedly exposing himself in public.
Shreveport police looking for man accused of exposing himself in public
The Bossier City Police Department’s accident investigation unit investigated the crash and...
Female bicyclist fatally injured in Barksdale Boulevard crash
Aaron Zigler, 46
Ark. man facing charges after woman dies from serious injuries
Breaking news
Caddo coroner identifies man in wheelchair who died when he was hit by SUV on a busy highway
Pat O'Brien's in the French Quarter
19-year-old dead after falling from Pat O’Brien’s balcony in New Orleans

Latest News

Natchitoches Christmas Festival
Road closures announced for Natchitoches Christmas Festival
“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
2 Texas residents killed in wreck on I-20 in Webster Parish over Thanksgiving holiday weekend after hitting deer
The driver of a red Chevy pickup was injured in a crash Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 on Airline Drive...
Airmen try to help man badly injured in wreck in Bossier City