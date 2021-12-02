KSLA Salutes: Volunteers bake over 5,000 cookies for Barksdale airmen

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the Bossier Chamber Military Relations Committee partnered with the Military Affairs Council and the Barksdale Spouses Club to spread a little holiday cheer on Barksdale Air Force Base.

Boomtown and Margaritaville donated over 5,000 cookies to the airmen living on base.

“We have about 770 dormitory residents, airmen and guardians living on the installation,” said Chief Master Sergeant Chip Chadick. “Thank you [to the airmen] for what you do, for wearing the nation’s jersey, we appreciate you and you are valued, loved and appreciated. Happy holidays to you and your family. Although you may not be with your family this year, just now you are a part of us.”

He and others from BAFB joined the volunteers in packing up the cookies. He says having a relationship between the base and community is key, especially going into the holiday season.

“All of our community is so loving and cherishes us military members and we are grateful,” Chadick said. “The way that everybody jumps in not just one time a year, but every day of the year to make us feel valued and appreciated, there are not enough words in the English dictionary to tell everybody how great this location is.”

In total, there will be more than 5,000 cookies delivered by the First Sergeants to the single airmen that reside in the barracks of Barksdale Air Force Base, and by the Military Relations Committee to all of the local reserve units, MEPS (Military Entrance Processing Station), local recruiters and Camp Minden.

“It is important to give back to our local military members for everything they do for us. We know these cookies are just a small treat, but we hope they feel the support and well wishes behind the gesture,” said Kattie Hollay, Military Relations liaison for the Bossier Chamber of Commerce.

Volunteers will drop off the cookies to reserve units Friday morning.

