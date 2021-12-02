WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards gives update on state’s response to COVID-19, omicron variant
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced he will be holding a news conference on Friday, Dec. 3.
According to Edwards, it will be on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 and an update on the omicron variant.
The news conference is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.
