WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards gives update on state’s response to COVID-19, omicron variant

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced he will be holding a news conference on Friday, Dec. 3.

According to Edwards, it will be on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 and an update on the omicron variant.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

It will be streamed LIVE in this story.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.