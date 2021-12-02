Getting Answers
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards gives update on state’s response to COVID-19, omicron variant

News conference scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced he will be holding a news conference on Friday, Dec. 3.

According to Edwards, it will be on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 and an update on the omicron variant.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

It will be streamed LIVE in this story.

