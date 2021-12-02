Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell defense attacks actor accuser’s account

In this courtroom sketch, Judge Alison Nathan, far left, listens as a witness using the...
In this courtroom sketch, Judge Alison Nathan, far left, listens as a witness using the pseudonym "Jane" testifies during Ghislaine Maxwell's trial, Tuesday Nov. 30, 2021, in New York. The woman testified that she had repeated sexual contact with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein when she 14 and that Maxwell was there when it happened.(Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The defense at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is trying to cast doubt on a key accuser’s allegation that the British socialite helped financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually the woman for years, starting when she was 14.

A lawyer confronted the witness on Wednesday with FBI documents the defense says show she’s made inconsistent statements about Maxwell’s participation in the abuse.

She responded by disputing the accuracy of the papers.

The 59-year-old Maxwell pleaded not guilty to charges that prosecutors say show that she and Epstein were “partners in crime.”

The defense has countered by claiming she’s being made a scapegoat for Epstein.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man pictured above is wanted for reportedly exposing himself in public.
Shreveport police looking for man accused of exposing himself in public
A body was found floating in the water at First Old River in Miller County, Ark. on Tuesday,...
Body found floating in river in Miller Co.
Victim fatally shot on Linwood Avenue identified
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
Aaron Zigler, 46
Ark. man facing charges after woman dies from serious injuries

Latest News

Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet, left, and other family members at...
Man testifies Smollett recruited him, brother to fake attack
The White House pointed out major changes to our nation's largest ports aimed at curbing...
White House pushes for more supply chain fixes
LDH proposes vaccine mandate be added to student immunization schedule
The White House pointed out major changes to our nation's largest ports aimed at curbing...
White House pushes for more supply chain fixes