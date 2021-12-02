Flare breaks children’s window, set fire to curtains; suspect sought

Getting Answers
By Alex Onken
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Bossier City Fire are asking for the public’s help to find out more about a terrifying incident in October.

In the early morning hours (just before 2 a.m.) on the morning of Oct. 24 in the 2000 block of Rodney Street, a flare was launched into the window of a children’s bedroom.

According to Bossier Crime Stoppers, the children were sleeping in the room at the time. The flare created a golf-ball-sized hole in the window, catching the curtains on fire.

Posted by Bossier Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Investigators reviewed residential security footage to determine that the flair was launched from a vehicle — possibly a late model white Chrysler 300.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100, the P3 Tips mobile app or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.

