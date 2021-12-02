Flare breaks children’s window, set fire to curtains; suspect sought
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Bossier City Fire are asking for the public’s help to find out more about a terrifying incident in October.
In the early morning hours (just before 2 a.m.) on the morning of Oct. 24 in the 2000 block of Rodney Street, a flare was launched into the window of a children’s bedroom.
According to Bossier Crime Stoppers, the children were sleeping in the room at the time. The flare created a golf-ball-sized hole in the window, catching the curtains on fire.
Investigators reviewed residential security footage to determine that the flair was launched from a vehicle — possibly a late model white Chrysler 300.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100, the P3 Tips mobile app or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.
