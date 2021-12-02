Getting Answers
Fifth Annual Christmas in Haughton kicks off on Dec. 18

The afternoon will be packed with seasonal fun, including a parade, pageant and a visit from Santa himself.(Christmas in Haughton | Christmas in Haughton)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - As Christmas gets closer and closer, Haughton residents are preparing for one of the most exciting days of the year: Christmas in Haughton.

The celebration, which is now in its fifth year, is taking place from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 18.

The parade rolls at 10 a.m. The afternoon will be packed with seasonal fun, including a parade, pageant and a visit from Santa himself.

The event will boast over 40 vendors, plus food and live music. Entry is free.

Learn more about Christmas in Haughton by visiting their Facebook page.

