Fifth Annual Christmas in Haughton kicks off on Dec. 18

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - As Christmas gets closer and closer, Haughton residents are preparing for one of the most exciting days of the year: Christmas in Haughton.

The celebration, which is now in its fifth year, is taking place from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 18.

The parade rolls at 10 a.m. The afternoon will be packed with seasonal fun, including a parade, pageant and a visit from Santa himself.

The event will boast over 40 vendors, plus food and live music. Entry is free.

Learn more about Christmas in Haughton by visiting their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.