Female bicyclist fatally injured in Barksdale Boulevard crash

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A woman is dead following a wreck on Wednesday night on Barksdale Boulevard.

Officers got the call just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 to Barksdale Boulevard near Fullilove Drive.

According to police, a female on a bicycle was attempting to cross Barksdale Boulevard when she was struck by a pickup truck traveling southbound.

The bicyclist was sent to a Shreveport hospital but died from her injuries.

The Bossier City Police Department’s accident investigation unit investigated the crash and found that the driver of the truck was unable to avoid the bicyclist. He was not found to have violated any traffic laws. Alcohol was also not a factor in the incident.

“The cyclist’s name is not being released at this time but our thoughts and prayers are with her family,” reads a news release from BCPD.

