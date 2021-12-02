Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Female bicyclist fatally injured in Barksdale Boulevard crash

The bicyclist was sent to a Shreveport hospital but died from her injuries.
The Bossier City Police Department’s accident investigation unit investigated the crash and...
The Bossier City Police Department’s accident investigation unit investigated the crash and found that the driver of the truck was unable to avoid the bicyclist. He was not found to have violated any traffic laws. Alcohol was also not a factor in the incident.
By Alex Onken
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A woman is dead following a wreck on Wednesday night on Barksdale Boulevard.

Officers got the call just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 to Barksdale Boulevard near Fullilove Drive.

According to police, a female on a bicycle was attempting to cross Barksdale Boulevard when she was struck by a pickup truck traveling southbound.

The bicyclist was sent to a Shreveport hospital but died from her injuries.

The Bossier City Police Department’s accident investigation unit investigated the crash and found that the driver of the truck was unable to avoid the bicyclist. He was not found to have violated any traffic laws. Alcohol was also not a factor in the incident.

“The cyclist’s name is not being released at this time but our thoughts and prayers are with her family,” reads a news release from BCPD.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man pictured above is wanted for reportedly exposing himself in public.
Shreveport police looking for man accused of exposing himself in public
Breaking news
Caddo coroner identifies man in wheelchair who died when he was hit by SUV on a busy highway
Aaron Zigler, 46
Ark. man facing charges after woman dies from serious injuries
Victim fatally shot on Linwood Avenue identified
Pat O'Brien's in the French Quarter
19-year-old dead after falling from Pat O’Brien’s balcony in New Orleans

Latest News

The afternoon will be packed with seasonal fun, including a parade, pageant and a visit from...
Fifth Annual Christmas in Haughton kicks off on Dec. 18
The Bossier Chamber Military Relations Committee partnered with the Military Affairs Council...
KSLA Salutes: Volunteers bake over 5,000 cookies for Barksdale airmen
FILE - (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
ArkLaTex reacts to SCOTUS abortion showdown
A Shreveport woman was able to replace her roof with the joint help of The Grace Project and...
Stroke survivor gets roof replaced with the help of a nonprofit, a bank