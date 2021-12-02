Dump truck driver killed in collision Amtrak train south of Amite identified, Tangipahoa sheriff says

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - A man that died as the result of a collision involving a vehicle and a train at the tracks south of Amite has been identified, according to information from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Cedric West, 60, of Minden, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that West was returning to his place of work in Amite when he drove onto the tracks in the path of the Northbound Amtrak train. The train made contact with the driver side of West’s vehicle, resulting in massive damage to the truck and the unfortunate loss of his life.

“Amtrak reports that no other injuries were a result of this collision, but the train’s engine was disabled due to damage,” Travis said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire West family during these difficult times.”

Deputies responded on the scene just before 5 p.m. near Ponders Quarters Lane.

