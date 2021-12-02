Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Dump truck driver killed in collision Amtrak train south of Amite identified, Tangipahoa sheriff says

Deputies are currently on the scene near Ponders Quarters Lane where an Amtrak passenger train...
Deputies are currently on the scene near Ponders Quarters Lane where an Amtrak passenger train collided with a dump truck.(Google Maps)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - A man that died as the result of a collision involving a vehicle and a train at the tracks south of Amite has been identified, according to information from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Cedric West, 60, of Minden, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that West was returning to his place of work in Amite when he drove onto the tracks in the path of the Northbound Amtrak train. The train made contact with the driver side of West’s vehicle, resulting in massive damage to the truck and the unfortunate loss of his life.

“Amtrak reports that no other injuries were a result of this collision, but the train’s engine was disabled due to damage,” Travis said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire West family during these difficult times.”

Deputies responded on the scene just before 5 p.m. near Ponders Quarters Lane.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man pictured above is wanted for reportedly exposing himself in public.
Shreveport police looking for man accused of exposing himself in public
Breaking news
Caddo coroner identifies man in wheelchair who died when he was hit by SUV on a busy highway
Aaron Zigler, 46
Ark. man facing charges after woman dies from serious injuries
Victim fatally shot on Linwood Avenue identified
Pat O'Brien's in the French Quarter
19-year-old dead after falling from Pat O’Brien’s balcony in New Orleans

Latest News

FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Unvaccinated Germans to be excluded from nonessential stores and venues amid COVID surge
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak
The Bossier City Police Department’s accident investigation unit investigated the crash and...
Female bicyclist fatally injured in Barksdale Boulevard crash
Deputies with the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office were involved in a chase on Wednesday, Dec. 1,...
Zwolle man attempts to fight off officers after chase through neighborhood yards; suspect facing 12 new charges