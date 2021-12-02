Getting Answers
Cloutierville man arrested following high speed chase

Kevin Raphiel Jr.
Kevin Raphiel Jr.(NPSO)
By NPSO
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLOUTIERVILLE, La. (NPSO) - A Cloutierville man who was on parole is now in jail after he led Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and Louisiana State Police on a 22-mile pursuit early Thursday morning.

According to NPSO, Kevin Raphiel Jr., 36, was driving a 2003 Mercury Sable on Hwy 1 South at 88 mph, in a posted 55 mph area. NPSO deputies patrolling the area witnessed him recklessly turning onto Hwy 493.

NPSO attempted to stop Raphiel Jr. but were unsuccessful. Additional NPSO Units and LSP Units were deployed to the area to assist. The pursuit continued southbound on La. Hwy 1 near Derry where deputies and LSP were stationed with tire deflation devices.

Raphiel Jr. eventually stopped just north of Cloutierville after the tire deflation devices were used. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center for aggravated flight from an officer and reckless operation of a vehicle.

State Probation and Parole-Natchitoches District Agents have been notified of the arrest with a parole violation hold pending. Raphiel Jr. remains in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. The vehicle was impounded.

