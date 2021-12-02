Getting Answers
23rd annual Bramlett Beans & Cornbread Lunch takes place in Texarkana

By Fred Gamble
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Convention Center was the place to be on Thursday, Dec. 2 to get a cheap meal for a great cause. The annual Bramlett Beans and Cornbread Lunch was served!

The event is named after former Texarkana Texas Mayor James Bramlett.

Bramlett said they raise money to provide food baskets and Christmas gifts for residents in need in the Texarkana area.

“This is now our 23rd year doing the beans and cornbread, and now we do over 100 families a year. So we have come a long way since 1991, a fantastic event,” he said.

The idea to lend a hand during the holidays came from an employee with the Texarkana Water Utilities, to keep the memory of a family member alive. Today, 460 meals were served.

