WATCH LIVE: LSU officially introduces Brian Kelly as head football coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Brian Kelly will hold his first news conference as the new coach of the LSU football team from Tiger Stadium at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.

RELATED STORIES:

The news conference is scheduled for 12 p.m. on LSU’s campus and will be streaming live inside this story.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.