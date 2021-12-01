Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: LSU officially introduces Brian Kelly as head football coach

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Brian Kelly will hold his first news conference as the new coach of the LSU football team from Tiger Stadium at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.

RELATED STORIES:

The news conference is scheduled for 12 p.m. on LSU’s campus and will be streaming live inside this story.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man pictured above is wanted for reportedly exposing himself in public.
Shreveport police looking for man accused of exposing himself in public
A body was found floating in the water at First Old River in Miller County, Ark. on Tuesday,...
Body found floating in river in Miller Co.
Victim fatally shot on Linwood Avenue identified
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
Breaking news
Caddo coroner identifies man in wheelchair who died when he was hit by SUV on a busy highway

Latest News

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly leaves the field following an NCAA college football game...
OFFICIAL: LSU coaching search over; Tigers hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly
New LSU football coach Brian Kelly gestures to fans after his arrival at Baton Rouge...
Brian Kelly is ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’ home
New LSU coaching era begins: Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
New LSU coaching era begins: Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
LSU, LaTech have new football coaches
LSU, LaTech have new football coaches