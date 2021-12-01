Warm and dry week turns into a wet weekend

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be very warm for a couple more days along with dry conditions. Thangs change this weekend with slightly cooler temperatures and showers returning.

The first day of Meteorological Winter has been very warm! Temperatures will continue to be warm this evening in the 60s falling to the 50s late. There will be a few passing clouds, but no chance of rain.

Overnight, it will be a little mild. Temperatures will fall only to the lower to mid 40s. There will be plenty of clouds at times, but still no rain. As you head out the door Thursday morning, you should not need any rain gear, but maybe a jacket.

Thursday will be no different from Wednesday. More sunshine with a few passing clouds, and no rain. Temperatures may get a degree or two warmer though. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. We will actually be near 80 degrees and close to record highs!

Friday will have a little more cloud cover with not as much sunshine. The rain chances are still low, but I have included a small 10%. It should still be a very nice day. Temperatures will be very warm and get up near 80 degrees!

Friday night is when the next best shot of rain will arrive. This will linger into your Saturday. There could be a few storms involved as an upper level disturbance shifts south over the ArkLaTex. No severe weather is expected though. I have the rain chances at 40% for Friday night.

Saturday will have those lingering showers with heavy downpours at times. With the upper level disturbance hanging around, this will keep the rain around. I expect a lot of off and on activity. I have the rain chances at 40% for the day. Even if the rain clears out for a brief while, the clouds will not. So the sunshine will be limited. Temperatures will only heat up to the lower 70s.

Sunday will remain mostly cloudy with a few more showers. The disturbance will be causing more rain to be scattered with a couple heavy downpours. I would not cancel any plans, but would have an indoor plan alternative. Some peeks of sunshine are possible during the day. Temperatures will heat up to the mid 70s, so it will still be warm.

A cold front will pass through Sunday night so, Monday will be a little cooler with highs back in the 60s. The rain should be gone by then, so there will be no need for an umbrella. The clouds will somewhat linger behind, so not a lot of sunshine is expected. Still a nice day with more seasonable temperatures.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to heat back up to the 70s with a few small showers possible. I only have a 20% chance of rain, but it could increase as we get closer.

Meteorological Winter has started and we are off to a very warm start! Normally temperatures would be in the lower 60s. We will be the coldest in January, then will start to gradually warm up in February. We also average about 4.5-5 inches of rain over each month. Meteorological Winter last from December through February.

Have a great rest of your Wednesday and an even better rest of the week!

