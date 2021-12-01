Victim fatally shot on Linwood Avenue identified
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28.
Darren D. Holmes, 44, was shot in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health, where he died from his injuries at 7:57 p.m.
This shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Shreveport Police Department.
