Victim fatally shot on Linwood Avenue identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28.

Darren D. Holmes, 44, was shot in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health, where he died from his injuries at 7:57 p.m.

This shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Shreveport Police Department.

