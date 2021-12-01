Two men arrested in Marshall shooting incident that left six injured

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Two men are behind bars, accused in a shooting incident that left six people injured in early November.

Brandon Bernard Richardson, 30, is charged with deadly conduct and interfering with public duties.

Raphael Perignon Hendrix, 31, is charged with six counts of aggravated assualt with a deadly weapon.

The shooting took place on Nov. 6 in the 500 block of S. Alamo Street.

Officers were able to take Richardson into custody. Hendrix turned himself into police on Nov. 29.

