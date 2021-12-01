Two men arrested in Marshall shooting incident that left six injured
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Two men are behind bars, accused in a shooting incident that left six people injured in early November.
- Brandon Bernard Richardson, 30, is charged with deadly conduct and interfering with public duties.
- Raphael Perignon Hendrix, 31, is charged with six counts of aggravated assualt with a deadly weapon.
The shooting took place on Nov. 6 in the 500 block of S. Alamo Street.
Officers were able to take Richardson into custody. Hendrix turned himself into police on Nov. 29.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.