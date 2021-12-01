Getting Answers
Two men arrested in Marshall shooting incident that left six injured

From left: Brandon Bernard Richardson, 30 and Raphael Perignon Hendrix, 31(MPD | MPD)
By Alex Onken
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Two men are behind bars, accused in a shooting incident that left six people injured in early November.

  • Brandon Bernard Richardson, 30, is charged with deadly conduct and interfering with public duties.
  • Raphael Perignon Hendrix, 31, is charged with six counts of aggravated assualt with a deadly weapon.

The shooting took place on Nov. 6 in the 500 block of S. Alamo Street.

Officers were able to take Richardson into custody. Hendrix turned himself into police on Nov. 29.

