Shreveport woman replaces roof with help of nonprofit, bank

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After battling a stroke in 2014, a Shreveport woman struggled to get back on her feet. Now, eight years later, she is working to get over a new obstacle.

“I’m so grateful, Lord knows I am,” said Eleanor Lafaye Bell.

Bell is talking about just one of her hurdles: an old roof.

“I had my insurance come out, and they said I needed to have the roof replaced. It wasn’t the roof being repaired,” she said.

Back in 2014, Bell had a stroke that forced her into early retirement from her job at a behavioral health hospital.

“I didn’t worry about that much, because I was worried about how I was going to pay my bills,” she said.

The Grace Project is a nonprofit that works with affordable housing development and rehabilitation of homes. Director Calvin Lester says they teamed up with Origin Bank’s Special Needs Assistance Program for the first time to be able to give back to two applicants in need of help.

After a friend told her about the nonprofit, Bell received $6,000 to replace her roof.

“We identified some people in our community that had needs for rehabilitation on their homes we made sure that qualified for the program and worked with local contractor,” said Lester.

The Grace Project is ready to help more people in the community next year. Lester says there is already a stack of applications on his desk.

