Road closures announced for Natchitoches Christmas Festival

NATCHITOCHES, La. (City of Natchitoches) - Due to this weekend’s events, Natchitoches will see road closures beginning Saturday, December 4, at 5:00 a.m. in preparation for the 95th Annual Natchitoches Christmas Festival.

Road closures are as follows:

At 5:00 a.m., the barricades in the downtown area will go up, including the Church Street Bridge.

At 5:30 a.m., the gate entrances at Church Street and Williams Avenue will be open and armbands can be purchased at this location.

At 6:00 a.m., the Jefferson Street from Amulet Street to Touline will CLOSE to vehicle traffic.

At 6:00 a.m., Washington Street from Texas Street to Lafayette Street will CLOSE to vehicular traffic.

At 6:30 a.m., all other gates will be open for access to downtown and armbands will be on sale.

At 11:00 a.m., Second Street from University Parkway to Lafayette Street will CLOSE to vehicular traffic.

At 11:00 a.m., University Parkway from Jefferson Street to Second Street will CLOSE for the parade line up.

At 11:00 a.m., the Pine Street/Keyser Avenue Bridge will close to vehicular traffic and all parade route barricades from University Parkway north to Lafayette Street will go up for the parade which begins at 1:00pm.

At 11:00 a.m., eastbound traffic on University Parkway will be stopped at Boyd Street and westbound traffic on Mill Street will be stopped at Airport Road beginning at 11:00am.

At 5:00 p.m., the Church Street Bridge will CLOSE to foot traffic for firework preparations.

At 5:00 p.m., barricade on Williams Avenue north of Henry Avenue to St. Maurice Lane and the intersections of East Second Street with Stephens Avenue, St. Claire, Whitfeld Drive, Sirod Street, and Adelaide Street will go in place. No public parking is allowed on the streets mentioned above beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Festival Day.

After the parade has ended and foot traffic allows, Jefferson Street and Second Street will open from Amulet Street south to University Parkway.

