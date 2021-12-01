Getting Answers
Report: Meadows claims Trump tested positive for COVID-19 days before debate

Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his...
Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his first debate with then-candidate Joe Biden.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) – Former President Donald Trump is denying a claim a White House aide reportedly made in an upcoming book.

The British newspaper The Guardian reports it obtained an advanced copy of the memoir by Mark Meadows, Trump’s fourth and final chief of staff.

According to The Guardian, Meadows claims in “The Chief’s Chief” that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before his first presidential debate with then-candidate Joe Biden on Sept. 29.

The Guardian also reports Meadows wrote Trump tested negative in the same timeframe, but the positive test was not disclosed to the public.

On Wednesday, Trump denied the report in a statement, saying he tested negative before the date.

Trump announced Oct. 2 that he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19. He was hospitalized that same night.

Meadows’ memoir is set to go on sale next week.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

