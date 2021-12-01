Getting Answers
NSU relaxing mask mandate on campus

Effective immediately, the indoor mask mandate at NSU is lifting for those who are...
Effective immediately, the indoor mask mandate at NSU is lifting for those who are fully-vaccinated.(Live 5)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - After the release of new CDC guidance and several weeks of sustained improvement of low/moderate COVID-19 transmission in Natchitoches Parish, Northwestern State University is announcing its relaxing its indoor mask mandate, effective immediately.

The announcement was made Wednesday, Dec. 1 and applies to public spaces on all campuses for all fully-vaccinated people. For those who are not fully-vaccinated, the mandate remains in place. Masks will also still be required in classrooms, but not on other facilities on campus.

“Out of an abundance of caution as we approach cold and flu season, monitor the fluid situation of COVID-19, and monitor the omicron variant, the mask mandate will remain in place in the classroom setting for all individuals,” said NSU President Dr. Marcus Jones. “Students, faculty and staff are asked to continue to observe COVID-19 health and safety protocols and mitigation measures in classrooms.”

Masking mandates are subject to change if circumstances change, the school says. More information about the school’s COVID-19 protocols can be found online here.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

