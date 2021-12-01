Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

New Mexico State students can now pay parking fines with peanut butter

For this week only, the school is letting students donate several jars of peanut butter in lieu...
For this week only, the school is letting students donate several jars of peanut butter in lieu of paying tickets.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Parking tickets at New Mexico State University are cheap to pay off.

Getting out of them costs just a few jars of peanut butter.

For this week only, the school is letting students donate several jars of peanut butter in lieu of paying tickets.

If students get a no-current-permit ticket, they can either shell out the dough for the fine or spread the love by dropping off at least 80 ounces of peanut butter to the university’s parking office or a local pantry.

The donations will go to Aggie Cupboard, a food pantry that provides free food assistance to the NMSU community.

Depending on the violation, it could be a sweet deal.

Parking tickets can run around $35 and 80 ounces of peanut butter might only set you back $14 or so.

The deal started on Monday and ends on Friday for students.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man pictured above is wanted for reportedly exposing himself in public.
Shreveport police looking for man accused of exposing himself in public
A body was found floating in the water at First Old River in Miller County, Ark. on Tuesday,...
Body found floating in river in Miller Co.
Victim fatally shot on Linwood Avenue identified
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
Aaron Zigler, 46
Ark. man facing charges after woman dies from serious injuries

Latest News

The portfolio of stations for Gray Television serves 113 local markets reaching approximately...
Gray Television closes on acquisition of Meredith’s Local Media Group
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn...
Biden, Harris hold menorah lighting at White House to celebrate Hanukkah
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,257 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas