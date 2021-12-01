Getting Answers
New LA Tech head coach to be introduced Wednesday

Sonny Cumbie
Sonny Cumbie(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - The new head football coach at Louisiana Tech University is set to be introduced Wednesday, Dec. 1 at noon.

Coach Sonny Cumbie is coming to Louisiana after leaving Texas Tech. The introductory news conference will be held at the Davidson Athletics Complex.

According to Football Scoop, Louisiana Tech officials believe a deal with be finalized soon. Cumbie was to remain interim head coach through Texas Tech’s bowl game. Texas Tech Athletics has not released a statement at this time.

On Saturday, Texas Tech football ended their regular season schedule with a 27-24 loss to number eight Baylor in Waco.

Last week, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire announced Cumbie would be retained as part of his charter staff with the Red Raiders.

