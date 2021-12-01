Metropolitan Planning Commission to vote on liquor license moratorium

Getting Answers
If approved, the pause could mean the city would not see new businesses that want to sell alcohol for six months.
If approved, the pause could mean the city would not see new businesses that want to sell alcohol for six months. It would not affect businesses that have already been approved, but have yet to receive, a license.(WJRT)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During its monthly meeting on Wednesday (Dec. 1) afternoon, The Shreveport-Caddo Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) will address whether to implement a moratorium on new liquor licenses.

The MPC meeting is set to begin at 3 p.m.

If approved, the pause could mean the city would not see new businesses that want to sell alcohol for six months. It would not affect businesses that have already been approved, but have yet to receive, a license.

On Oct. 26, the Shreveport City Council passed a resolution encouraging the MPC to suspend new liquor licenses.

During this period of time, the city council plans to examine how liquor stores affect the health and safety of residents in Shreveport neighborhoods.

According to the resolution, which was spearheaded by Councilmembers Tabatha Taylor (Dist. A) and John Nickelson (Dist. C), “A six-month moratorium...will allow the City time to develop a plan and guidelines for liquor stores moving forward.”

KSLA will have complete coverage of the vote.

