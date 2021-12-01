Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Make a child’s Christmas more magical through Operation Santa

Those who want to help, register as adopters, choose a letter posted on the USPS website and...
Those who want to help, register as adopters, choose a letter posted on the USPS website and pick one or more wishes they’d like to make come true.(USPS // Gray Television)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The United States Postal Service has been busy delivering letters from all across the country to Santa’s workshop as part of Operation Santa.

USPS Operation Santa was established more than a century ago to help those in need experience a happy holiday season.

Those who want to help register as adopters, choose a letter posted on the USPS website and pick one or more wishes they’d like to make come true.

For security reasons, all prospective adopters are vetted through a verification process before they can participate, according to the USPS.

There is still time to write a letter to Santa. Letters must be postmarked by Dec. 10 and will be uploaded to the website through Dec. 15. Be sure to include your full return address and send it to Santa’s official workshop address:

Santa Claus

123 Elf Road

North Pole, 88888

Letters can be adopted through Dec. 22, and packages can be shipped until Jan. 14.

The USPS makes note that there is no guarantee that letters submitted to the program will be adopted.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found floating in the water at First Old River in Miller County, Ark. on Tuesday,...
Body found floating in river in Miller Co.
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
The man pictured above is wanted for reportedly exposing himself in public.
Shreveport police looking for man accused of exposing himself in public
Victim fatally shot on Linwood Avenue identified
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
Man dead after child custody exchange escalates into a shootout

Latest News

President Joe Biden is shown during a Tuesday visit to Rosemount, Minn. Biden is scheduled to...
Biden HIV/AIDS strategy calls racism ‘public health threat’
An injured Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) is helped by head coach Sean...
‘Bills Mafia’ members donate more than $100k to Food Bank of NWLA in honor of injured Tre’Davious White
Thanks to sunshine and southerly flow we are tracking near record warmth ahead for the region.
Near record warmth
FILE - Containers are stacked at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach in Calif., Oct. 1, 2021....
US manufacturing activity continues growth in November
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
More jurors seated for Potter trial in Daunte Wright’s death