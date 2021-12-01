Dry and warm weather until the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we have reached the middle portion of the work week we continue to track very unseasonably warm temperatures across the ArkLaTex along with a decent amount of sunshine. This pattern will continue through the end of the work week with high temperatures that could scare the 80 degree mark for some in the region. Some changes will arrive this weekend as first we are tracking an upper level low that will move through on Saturday bringing some hit and miss showers to the ArkLaTex. This will be followed by a cold front later in the day on Sunday that will bring only a brief drop to our temperatures as we turn to Monday of next week before the 70s are back in the region.

An upper level low and a cold front will bring the chance for some needed rain across the ArkLaTex this weekend. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are heading out the door this morning you will want to dress comfortably as we are tracking a very warm day on tap for the region. Temperatures this morning are down around the 50 degree mark but will move up very quickly as we go through the morning hours for the ArkLaTex with highs this afternoon in the mid-70s. That along with another solid amount of sunshine means we are in for another amazing day across the region.

As we go through the rest of the work week we are generally expecting more of the same for the region. Temperatures will continue to be warm and will potentially get even warmer Thursday and Friday with highs moving into the upper 70s for the ArkLaTex. We will see more high cloud cover both Thursday and Friday, but that really won’t put much of a dent into your forecast. So if you want to do any decorating around the house, the next few days will be the time to do it.

Looking ahead to the weekend and into next week though we are tracking some changes for the region. First on Saturday we are watching an upper level low that will move into the region, and while it won’t be particularly potent it still will bring some scattered showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm to region during the daytime hours. This will be followed by a little bit of a lull with more potential wet weather later on Sunday as a cold front pushes through from the north. This cold front will get highs from the lowers 70s over the weekend into the 60s for Monday, but this cooldown will not last long. It is looking more and more likely that by Tuesday high temperatures will already be back into the 70s for the ArkLaTex.

In the meantime, get ready for some more fantastic weather Wednesday! Have a great day!

