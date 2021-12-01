Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Calling on Louisianans to check if you have unclaimed property

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:38 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are nearing the end of 2021, and there’s a callout to many people, businesses and non-profits who have unclaimed property.

CLICK HERE TO SEE IF YOU’RE OWED ANY MONEY.

Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder said there is $900 million in the Unclaimed Property Division and one in six people have checks.

He said someone in Baton Rouge just received a check for $109,133.54.

To check to see if you have funds waiting for you, call now at 1-888-925-4127. Employees are standing by live, right now, ready to take your call.

You can also visit LAtreasury.com to see if you have unclaimed property.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bossier City Police Department’s accident investigation unit investigated the crash and...
Female bicyclist fatally injured in Barksdale Boulevard crash
One person was shot in the 2700 block of Elmhurst Street in Shreveport's Sunset Acres...
2-year-old girl shot in Sunset Acres area
The test will be held on Dec. 9.
SPD releases list of applicants approved for police chief exam
CAPTION: James Stubblefield, 55, faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the...
Being extradited from OK to LA is man who’s accused of killing daughter’s estranged boyfriend
Texarkana first responders use bounce house to get woman off bridge.
Texarkana first responders use bounce house to get woman off bridge

Latest News

SILVER ALERT: Woman with dementia missing
Shriners Hospitals for Children is located at 3100 Samford Ave. in Shreveport, La.
Shriners Hospitals in Shreveport fires employees for refusing COVID vaccine
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards gives update on state’s response to COVID-19, omicron variant
Gov. Edwards: 'omicron is not here'
Gov. Edwards: 'omicron is not here'
Shriners Hospitals fire 7 employees
Shriners Hospitals fire 7 employees