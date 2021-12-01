Getting Answers
Caddo coroner identifies man in wheelchair who died when he was hit by SUV on a busy highway

Preliminary police report indicates he was crossing the street when it happened
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has released the name of the man in a wheelchair who died when he was struck by a vehicle as he crossed a major Shreveport street Sunday evening.

Killed was 63-year-old Calvin Richardson, of the 4000 block of Golf Links Boulevard, authorities announced Tuesday night.

The deadly accident in the 4000 block of Greenwood Road was reported at 5:49 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Richardson was crossing near Greenwood Road at Golf Links Boulevard when he was hit by a red Saturn SUV as it was traveling east on Greenwood Road, according to Shreveport Police Department’s major incident report.

He suffered multiple traumatic injuries and died at the scene just after 5:50 p.m. Sunday, the coroner’s office reports.

Driver impairment is not suspected as a factor in the accident, according to police’s major incident report.

