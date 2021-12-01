Getting Answers
Bossier City Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board sued by city

A meeting was held on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 1 regarding former Bossier City Police...
A meeting was held on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 1 regarding former Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams's (above) reassignment by Mayor Tommy Chandler.(Bossier City)
By Destinee Patterson and Alex Onken
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A meeting of the Bossier City Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board ended with no result, as the City of Bossier City sued the board.

The meeting held on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 1 was to determine if Mayor Tommy Chandler violated rules regarding former Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams reassignment.

In July 2021, city officials confirmed McWilliams was placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation regarding certain policy violations. The city did not specify the reasons behind the reassignment or the specific reason for the internal investigation.

Earlier, on Nov. 10, the board unanimously passed a motion approving an investigation by the Bossier City Police Department’s Internal Affairs Department into ‘possible political violations’ by Substitute Chief Chris Estess.

