‘Bills Mafia’ members donate more than $100k to Food Bank of NWLA in honor of injured Tre’Davious White

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The “Bills Mafia” is showing out!

The group of Buffalo Bills fans is making donations in honor of cornerback Tre’Davious White, who suffered a torn ACL during the Thanksgiving game against the New Orleans Saints. White, who is from Shreveport, had an MRI the following day and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

After his injury, the Bills Mafia started making $27 donations to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana (White is #27 on the team) in Shreveport to honor White. As of Dec. 1, fans have donated more than $108,000. Every dollar the food bank receives translates into about $10 worth of food, meaning more than a million dollars worth of food has been given to the food bank.

“We appreciate Tre’Davious White’s generosity and all he gives back to our community. We are so honored to have the support from the Bills Mafia Babes. These donations come at a time when food insecurity for our neighbors is high and our food inventory is low. With the food bank’s resources, we will turn every $1 donated into $10 in food value and every $27 that is donated allows us to provide food for 100 meals. As it stands currently, the donations will provide $1,083,590 worth of food value – a number we are so grateful for. We look forward to continuing the fight to end hunger together,” stated Martha Marak, executive director of the food bank.

#Bills CB Tre'Davious White will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL yesterday in New Orleans. We... Posted by Bills Mafia on Friday, November 26, 2021

Buffalo fans know how much White loves his hometown (he talks about it all the time), so they’re giving back to the community he’s from.

White’s marketing agent, Clinton Reyes of King Sports and Entertainment, says he has talked to White about the donations, and he’s taken aback by his fans’ generosity.

“I am at a loss for words for what the Bills Mafia has done for me and my hometown. It truly means the world to me to have my fans support me in this way, by giving back to my community,” White said in a statement released Wednesday, Dec. 1.

VP of the Bills Mafia Babes, Lara McKee, took to social media to increase donations even more.

“What differentiates our fanbase from all others is our connection with players,” said McKee. “Tre’Davious White exemplifies everything it means to be a Buffalo Bill. We wanted to show our appreciation of him by giving to a cause that’s near and dear to his heart. Thousands of lives will be touched by the generosity of this fanbase. Football truly is family, especially when you are a Bills fan.”

The food bank plans to coordinate food distribution events throughout Shreveport with White’s mother and Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor.

White was a standout player in high school at Green Oaks, and of course at LSU as well.

The Buffalo News posted an article online on Nov. 29 when fans had already donated about $35,000. That amount has since grown.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.