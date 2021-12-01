ArkLaTex reacts to SCOTUS abortion showdown

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The abortion procedure is in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court, as justices listen to the Dobbs v. Jackson case out of Mississippi.

At the same time, local abortion groups and agencies are making their opinions known.

“Today’s oral arguments confirm our excitement that the Supreme Court is considering a decision that will allow Louisiana to protect more babies from abortion,” Benjamin Clapper, executive director of Louisiana Right to Life, said after the the oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health.

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Wednesday signaled it would uphold Mississippi’s 15-week ban on abortion and may go as far as overturning the nationwide right to abortion that has existed for nearly 50 years, according to the Associated Press.

Over in east Texas, the debate continues as well.

“We are here to help women and men who are facing unplanned pregnancy,” said Kristie Wright, executive director of 1st Choice Pregnancy Center, a pro-life organization in Texarkana, Texas.

A number of services are provided at the clinic for expectant mothers, including counseling, ultrasounds, and a place to receive clothing and other material needs for the baby. However, on Wednesday, Dec. 1, the focus was on the Supreme Court considering the Mississippi abortion ban.

“The case they are arguing is they would ban abortions at 15 weeks, and these are models we use with our counselors. This is a model of a 16-week baby,” said Wright.

Wright says since Roe v Wade was decided, there have been advancements in science; she says it was time for the law to be revisited. But regardless of the Supreme Court decision, places like the 1st Choice Pregnancy Center will still operate.

“There will still be people who find themselves in situations in turn of pregnancy that they had not planned on and they are going to need a safe place where they are friendly and kind and loving, just talk them and love them,” Wright said.

According to Wright, this pregnancy center is the oldest in the State of Texas; it was established in 1974.

