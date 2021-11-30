Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: LSU’s new head football coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge

LSU’s new coach of the Tigers is expected to arrive around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB 9Sports’ live coverage of LSU’s new head football coach Brian Kelly arriving in Baton Rouge.

LSU officially announced Kelly as its new head football coach on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

RELATED: In addition to Kelly, LSU to go after Notre Dame coordinators, report says

Kelly, who leaves Notre Dame after coaching for 10 seasons, replaces Ed Orgeron.

Orgeron coached the LSU football team from 2016-2020.

RELATED: OFFICIAL: LSU coaching search over; Tigers hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly

LSU defeated Texas A&M 27-24, in Orgeron’s last game as head coach on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
Man dead after child custody exchange escalates into a shootout
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
Officers got the call on Thursday, Nov. 25 to a Shreveport hospital regarding a girl with a...
Beating leaves 7-year-old girl with traumatic brain injury; teens arrested
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
Breaking news
Man in wheelchair dies when he’s hit by an SUV

Latest News

FILE - Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly looks on during the second half of an NCAA college...
LSU, Kelly agree to 10-year contract worth at least $95M
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly leaves the field following an NCAA college football game...
OFFICIAL: LSU coaching search over; Tigers hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly
LSU hires Brian Kelly as new head football coach for Tuesday, Nov. 30
LSU hires Brian Kelly as new head football coach
Brian Kelly has been named the next LSU Football coach.
Brian Kelly is ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’ home
Grambling State University sign.
Grambling State University dismisses head football coach, effective immediately