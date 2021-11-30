Warm stretch continues with rain likely Saturday

(KSLA) - Temperatures will remain very warm for a few days. December will not be starting off seasonable at all. It will be roughly 10 degrees above average with no major cool down on its way.

This evening will be very pleasant. There will not be any rain despite a few passing clouds. Temperatures will be on the mild side of things as they hang around the upper 50s.

Overnight, we the few clouds will make their way out and we will be mostly clear. There will not be any rain tonight. Temperatures will fall to the lower 40s around the I-30 corridor, but closer to the upper 40s to lower 50s farther south. So it will not be nearly as cool in the morning.

Wednesday will also be nice, but there will likely be a few more clouds around this time. Still no chance of rain, so leave the umbrella at home. Temperatures will be warm again and heat up to the mid 70s in the afternoon. This will be a very nice start to the month of December, just won’t feel like it!

Thursday will be no different from Wednesday. More sunshine with a few passing clouds, and no rain. Temperatures may get a degree or two warmer though. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday will have a little more cloud cover with not as much sunshine. The rain chances are still low, but I have included a small 10%. A cold front will be approaching and may bring a brief shower during the day. Temperatures will be very warm and get up near 80 degrees!

Friday night is when the next best shot of rain will arrive. This will linger into your Saturday morning. There could be a few storms involved as our next weather maker shifts south over the ArkLaTex. No severe weather is expected though. I have the rain chances at 40% for Friday night.

Saturday will start with those lingering showers with heavy downpours at times. As the morning wears on, the rain will wind down and eventually come to an end in the afternoon. I have the rain chances at 40% for the day. Even when the rain clears out, the clouds will not. So the sunshine will be limited. Temperatures will only heat up to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Sunday will remain mostly cloudy with maybe a couple brief showers. Some peeks of sunshine are possible during the day. Temperatures will heat up to the mid 60s, so it will be slightly cooler.

Monday will be a little cooler with high back in the 60s. The rain should be gone by then, so there will be no need for an umbrella. The clouds will linger behind, so not a lot of sunshine is expected.

Hurricane Season is officially over! There will be no more storms this year. We have been quiet in the tropics for some time now, but today marks the official end to the season. The numbers this year come pretty close to the preseason forecast. We ended with 21 named storms. 7 of which were hurricanes, and 4 were major hurricanes.

Have a terrific Tuesday and an even better rest of the week!

