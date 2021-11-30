Warm and dry weather continue for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After a beautiful start to the week Monday we are tracking more of the same with more seasonably warm temperatures on tap. This will be a general trend as we go throughout the work week with temperatures that could scare the 80 degree mark by Thursday. We are not expecting any potential wet weather to impact the region until we get to the weekend when a weak cold front will bring some showers potential for both your Saturday and Sunday. But even with the shower potential we are not expecting a major downtrend with our temperatures over the next week so I hope you like warm weather.

We are expecting temperatures that will be roughly fifteen degrees above average this week. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning all you will need is a light jacket as we are dealing with some cool temperatures early this morning. But as soon as we hit sunrise temperatures will quickly move up into the 70s this afternoon with just a few high clouds. So while it may feel cold early we are tracking an afternoon that will feel a whole lot more like the middle of October versus the end of the November.

As we go through the rest of the work week you can expect temperatures not only that will stay warm, but will actually get warmer for the ArkLaTex. Sunshine and temperatures that will at least get into the mid-70s will the story of the work week for the region. Highs Wednesday through Friday will be anywhere from 75 to 80 degree across the region with only some high cloud expected for the ArkLaTex. At this point in the year that means high temperatures that are more than 10 degrees above average.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are only tracking minor changes on tap for the region, at least in terms of temperatures. This will be due to a weak cold front that will move into the region Saturday and will bring some off and on wet weather throughout the weekend for the ArkLaTex. But even with the showers temperatures will only drop modestly into the upper 60s over the weekend, and into the mid-60s as we start next week. That would only constitute getting back to average versus falling below it.

In the meantime, get outside and enjoy the great weather for your Tuesday! Have a great day!

