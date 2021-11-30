Getting Answers
Sources: Texas Tech interim head coach heading to Louisiana Tech

Interim TTU Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie addresses media
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Interim Head Coach Sonny Cumbie is leaving Texas Tech. He is expected to be named the head coach at Louisiana Tech, sources close to KCBD have confirmed.

According to Football Scoop, Louisiana Tech officials believe a deal with be finalized soon. Cumbie was to remain interim head coach through Texas Tech’s bowl game. Texas Tech Athletics has not released a statement at this time.

On Saturday, Texas Tech football ended their regular season schedule with a 27-24 loss to number eight Baylor in Waco.

Last week, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire announced Cumbie would be retained as part of his charter staff with the Red Raiders.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

