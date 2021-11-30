Getting Answers
LSU expected to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly talks with his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly talks with his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati won 24-13. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, LSU has hired Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as their next football head coach.

The news comes after rumors of Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley landing in Baton Rouge did not pan out. Riley instead was hired by USC and was introduced as their head coach earlier today.

Kelly will take over a Tigers program that finished 6-6 just two years removed from a National Championship, and the team finished 5-5 in 2020.

In 12 years at Notre Dame, Kelly holds 113-40 win-loss record.

