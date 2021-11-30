Getting Answers
Shreveport police looking for man accused of exposing himself in public

The man pictured above is wanted for reportedly exposing himself in public.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport law enforcement officers are looking for a man accused of exposing himself in public back in October.

Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers says on Oct. 13, Shreveport Police Department officers responded to the 8000 block of Shreve Park Drive about a man reportedly exposing himself. During the investigation, detectives were able to get ahold of video surveillance of the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male who is balding. He was driving a white Chevy extended cab pickup truck.

The wanted man was seen driving the truck pictured above.
The wanted man was seen driving the truck pictured above.(Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3, or call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

