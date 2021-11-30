Shreveport police looking for man accused of exposing himself in public

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport law enforcement officers are looking for a man accused of exposing himself in public back in October.

Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers says on Oct. 13, Shreveport Police Department officers responded to the 8000 block of Shreve Park Drive about a man reportedly exposing himself. During the investigation, detectives were able to get ahold of video surveillance of the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male who is balding. He was driving a white Chevy extended cab pickup truck.

The wanted man was seen driving the truck pictured above. (Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3, or call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

