Shreveport police looking for man accused of exposing himself in public
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport law enforcement officers are looking for a man accused of exposing himself in public back in October.
Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers says on Oct. 13, Shreveport Police Department officers responded to the 8000 block of Shreve Park Drive about a man reportedly exposing himself. During the investigation, detectives were able to get ahold of video surveillance of the incident.
The suspect is described as a white male who is balding. He was driving a white Chevy extended cab pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3, or call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.
