Shreveport 2021 bond proposal spurs mixed opinions

Here are examples of what it would cost homeowners if approved by voters
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In less than two weeks, Shreveport voters will make the ultimate decision on the 2021 bond proposal.

As the vote gets closer, there are mixed opinions on the propositions.

On Monday, the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce and the Committee of 100 announced their support for one of the five propositions: public safety. They do not support all the others.

“If we can maximize the number of state and federal dollars that we can bring into the community, invest those projects wisely in the things that really need to get done, then we can figure out what local dollars need to be put on top of that,” said Tim Magner, president of the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce.

He’s referring to the infrastructure bill, which recently was passed, plus the COVID-19 relief money offered by the federal government.

“It’s not no, it’s just not right now,” Magner said.

Last week, however, Mayor Adrian Perkins told KSLA News 12 that he can’t bank on federal dollars. “All those federal dollars on top of this bond proposal is millions, and even hundreds of millions. But that’s still not enough to get us across the finish line.”

Keith Hanson, the city’s chief technology officer, believes Proposition II, which deals with technology, is overlooked.

“When (EMS and police units are) zooming on the road, our intelligent traffic system will know about that and then it will hit green lights all the way,” he explained.

According to the city, this is how proposed bond would impact property taxes, with a projected millage of 13.75:

  • Home valued at $100,000 = $137.50 a year
  • Home valued at $150,000 = $206.25 a year
  • Home valued at $250,000 = $343.75 a year

Click here for a breakdown of all five bond propositions.

