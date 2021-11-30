REPORT: LSU to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In what has been a whirlwind the past few days for the LSU football program, it looks like the Tigers have finally found their next head coach to replace Ed Orgeron in Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger and multiple sources.

#LSU is hiring Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as its next head coach, sources confirm to @SINow, as @PeteThamel reported. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 30, 2021

More confirmation pouring in:



Brian Kelly has informed Notre Dame that he is leaving for #LSU, sources tell @SINow. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 30, 2021

Kelly, has spent the past 12 seasons with the Fighting Irish has been a head coach for 31 years. He is the winningest active coach in NCAA Football, Kelly’s winning percentage of .743 trails only Alabama’s Nick Saban with at least 15 years of head coaching experience.

Over the past three seasons with the Fighting Irish he has a 43-8 record, only three Power 5 programs have recorded fewer losses (Clemson, Ohio State, and Alabama).

As a head coach Kelly, has won multiple National Coach of the Year Awards and is the only coach to win the Home Depot Coach of the Year Award multiple times.

At the helm for the Fighting Irish Kelly has won 10 games or more seven times and is the only Notre Dame coach to hit double-digit wins seven times. He also has 10 win seasons in six of his last seven seasons.

Kelly also became the first Irish coach to have five straight seasons with 10 wins or more.

As far as his record against AP Top 25 teams he is 31-27 for a .534 winning percentage which ranks eighth among FBS coaches with at least 25 games played against ranked opponents.

