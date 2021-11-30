How to keep your holiday packages safe from thieves

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the holiday season here, many Americans are turning to online shopping to buy their Christmas presents.

As those items go out for delivery, there may be porch pirates waiting to swipe those packages before you can take them inside.

According to C+R Research, 43% of Americans were victims of package theft in 2019.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight where a detective from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office will gives tips on how to keep your packages safe.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.