Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Gun store owner, law enforcement talk safety after 11-year-old killed in east Texas hunting accident

Red River Range is located at 8450 River Range Rd. in Shreveport, La.
Red River Range is located at 8450 River Range Rd. in Shreveport, La.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Gun safety is top of mind for many after an 11-year-old girl was accidentally killed by her father in an apparent hunting accident in Harrison County over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with the owner of Red River Range, as well as a sergeant with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office about what people can do to be safe when around guns.

Hear from them tonight on News 12.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
Man dead after child custody exchange escalates into a shootout
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
Officers got the call on Thursday, Nov. 25 to a Shreveport hospital regarding a girl with a...
Beating leaves 7-year-old girl with traumatic brain injury; teens arrested
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
Breaking news
Man in wheelchair dies when he’s hit by an SUV

Latest News

How to keep your holiday packages safe from thieves
LSU football coach Brian Kelly
WATCH LIVE: LSU’s new head football coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
Aaron Zigler, 46
Ark. man facing charges after woman dies from serious injuries
Live COVID-19 coverage
WATCH at 1:30 CST: Gov. Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 briefing