Gun store owner, law enforcement talk safety after 11-year-old killed in east Texas hunting accident

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Gun safety is top of mind for many after an 11-year-old girl was accidentally killed by her father in an apparent hunting accident in Harrison County over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with the owner of Red River Range, as well as a sergeant with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office about what people can do to be safe when around guns.

Hear from them tonight on News 12.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.