Empty Stocking Fund working to make Christmas possible for hundreds of East Texas children

(File photo) Lea McGee, executive director of the Empty Stocking Fund, a nonprofit organization...
(File photo) Lea McGee, executive director of the Empty Stocking Fund, a nonprofit organization helping children in need during the Christmas season, needs a boost of community support.
By Christian Piekos
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - For over 100 years, the Empty Stocking Fund has brought joy and gratitude to families across Harrison County on Christmas morning.

This Christmas season, the organization is hoping to receive as much community support as possible — as both calls for assistance, and the prices of toys — increase.

The Empty Stocking Fund normally works to make Christmas possible for about 300 to 350 children annually. Similar to other organizations, supporters can “adopt” a child — also called an angel — through the program.

