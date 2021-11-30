Empty Stocking Fund working to make Christmas possible for hundreds of East Texas children

HARRISON COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - For over 100 years, the Empty Stocking Fund has brought joy and gratitude to families across Harrison County on Christmas morning.

This Christmas season, the organization is hoping to receive as much community support as possible — as both calls for assistance, and the prices of toys — increase.

The Empty Stocking Fund normally works to make Christmas possible for about 300 to 350 children annually. Similar to other organizations, supporters can “adopt” a child — also called an angel — through the program.

