Dec. 11 Election: Absentee ballot deadlines

Should a voter be unable to meet an absentee ballot deadline, they can still vote in person on...
Should a voter be unable to meet an absentee ballot deadline, they can still vote in person on election day.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Tuesday, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin issued a reminder to voters regarding absentee ballot deadlines for the Dec. 11 election.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Dec. 7 by 4:30 p.m., and the deadline to return a completed ballot is Friday, Dec. 10 by 4:30 p.m., Ardoin said.

Requests can be made online by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov and selecting “Request Absentee Ballot,” or in-person at the parish Registrar of Voters office, according to Ardoin.

Voters who have requested but not yet received an absentee ballot may check their absentee ballot status by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov, entering the appropriate voter information and selecting “Check Absentee Ballot Status.”

The secretary of state’s office has an instructional video showing how to properly fill out and return an absentee ballot. 

Completed ballots can be returned to the parish registrar of voters by mail, in-person by the voter or by a voter’s immediate family member, according to Ardoin.

Should a voter be unable to meet an absentee ballot deadline, they can still vote in person on election day.

Polling locations can also be found on voterportal.sos.la.gov or on the free GeauxVote mobile app.

Ardoin encourages Voters relying on mail service to request, fill out and return their absentee ballots to their parish registrar of voters office right away.

For more information, voters are asked to contact the elections division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.

