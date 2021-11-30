Getting Answers
BPSO seeking whereabouts of missing 15-year-old

Detectives at this time do not know how Elaynah left her home or have a description of the clothes she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.(BPSO | BPSO)
By Alex Onken
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Elaynah Danielle Ebert?

Elaynah, 15, was last seen at 9 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29 at her Haughton home in the Forest Hills subdivision. Detectives at this time do not know how Elaynah left her home or have a description of the clothes she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

She is 5′5″, 150 pounds, has hazel eyes, braces and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Elaynah’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Detective’s Office at (318) 965-3418.

