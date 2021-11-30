Bossier City Council votes to close Old Shed Rd. railway crossover after completion of construction

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Council held a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 30. One of the main topics on today’s agenda included the future of the Old Shed Road crossing over a Union Pacific railway.

After deliberation, the council voted to permanently close the railroad crossing to vehicle traffic after the construction on the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway is complete.

Council President Don Williams said the project would be finished in approximately three years.

Union Pacific released the following statement on the decision:

Union Pacific Railroad understands and appreciates the importance of this public project for the City of Bossier. We look forward to continuing our work with the city, as they move to complete this important infrastructure project.

