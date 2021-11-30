Getting Answers
Bossier City Council votes to close Old Shed Rd. railway crossover after completion of construction

(KSLA)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Council held a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 30. One of the main topics on today’s agenda included the future of the Old Shed Road crossing over a Union Pacific railway.

After deliberation, the council voted to permanently close the railroad crossing to vehicle traffic after the construction on the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway is complete.

Council President Don Williams said the project would be finished in approximately three years.

Union Pacific released the following statement on the decision:

Union Pacific Railroad understands and appreciates the importance of this public project for the City of Bossier. We look forward to continuing our work with the city, as they move to complete this important infrastructure project.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 at 10 for more on the decision and why it was made.

