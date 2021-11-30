Body found floating in river in Miller Co.

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Multiple agencies are on scene after a body was found floating in a river in Miller County Tuesday morning.

A body was found floating in the water at First Old River in Miller County, Ark. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (KSLA)

A body was found floating in the water at First Old River in Miller County, Ark. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (KSLA)

Emergency crews were called out to First Old River in Miller County before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30 about a body floating in the river. Crews have successfully pulled the body from the water and have tentatively identified the individual. No name has been released at this time.

The body is that of a male, officials say.

A body was found floating in the water at First Old River in Miller County, Ark. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (KSLA)

A body was found floating in the water at First Old River in Miller County, Ark. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (KSLA)

No other details are available right now. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.