Body found floating in river in Miller Co.
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Multiple agencies are on scene after a body was found floating in a river in Miller County Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were called out to First Old River in Miller County before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30 about a body floating in the river. Crews have successfully pulled the body from the water and have tentatively identified the individual. No name has been released at this time.
The body is that of a male, officials say.
No other details are available right now. We will update this story as we learn more.
