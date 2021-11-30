Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Ark. man facing charges after woman dies from serious injuries

Aaron Zigler, 46
Aaron Zigler, 46(Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - A 46-year-old man is facing criminal charges after the death of a woman.

The Magnolia Police Department says on Nov. 24, officers were sent out to a home in the 700 block of Monroe Street to help EMTs already on scene. The victim, identified as Ashley Waller, 26, of Magnolia, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. She was later taken to another hospital, where she later died, police say.

Waller’s body will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, where an autopsy will be performed. Those results will be turned over to the prosecution.

Investigators have arrested Aaron Zigler, 46, and charged him with aggravated assault on a household member. No bond has been set at this time.

No other details were provided. The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
Man dead after child custody exchange escalates into a shootout
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
Officers got the call on Thursday, Nov. 25 to a Shreveport hospital regarding a girl with a...
Beating leaves 7-year-old girl with traumatic brain injury; teens arrested
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
Breaking news
Man in wheelchair dies when he’s hit by an SUV

Latest News

How to keep your holiday packages safe from thieves
LSU football coach Brian Kelly
WATCH LIVE: LSU’s new head football coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
Red River Range is located at 8450 River Range Rd. in Shreveport, La.
Gun store owner, law enforcement talk safety after 11-year-old killed in east Texas hunting accident
Live COVID-19 coverage
WATCH at 1:30 CST: Gov. Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 briefing